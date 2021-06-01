Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.21

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.21 and last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 1091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

