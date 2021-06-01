Chromia Trading Down 12% Over Last Week (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. Chromia has a total market cap of $86.14 million and approximately $33.88 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Chromia has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00083831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00020511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.10 or 0.01007966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,573.79 or 0.09759634 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

