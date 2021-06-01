Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,248 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Chubb worth $45,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,628,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $8,863,259 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CB. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

NYSE CB opened at $169.99 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The stock has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.80 and a 200-day moving average of $160.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is 42.68%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

