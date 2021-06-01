Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.56

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.56 and last traded at $41.48, with a volume of 85815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.06.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 16.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 82.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 12.0% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 22,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 64.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 81,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares during the last quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile (NYSE:CHT)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

