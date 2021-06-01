Churchill China (LON:CHH) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,800.00

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and last traded at GBX 1,740 ($22.73), with a volume of 3558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,707.50 ($22.31).

The company has a market capitalization of £191.80 million and a PE ratio of 1,707.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,552.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,387.64.

About Churchill China (LON:CHH)

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter servingware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.