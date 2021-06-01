Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.64.

CNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of CNK stock opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.57.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cinemark will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 2,439.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Cinemark by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.