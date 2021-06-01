Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,223 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $52.74. 243,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,293,484. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $222.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

