Citadel (CTL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $151,002.76

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded down 40.5% against the U.S. dollar. Citadel has a market capitalization of $151,002.76 and $3.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

