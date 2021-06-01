Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.550-4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $970 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $962.63 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.66.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 46.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,314,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,716.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

