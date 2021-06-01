Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $59.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Get Anaplan alerts:

NYSE PLAN traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $50.95. 3,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,145. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 1.97. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 50.47% and a negative net margin of 34.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,712,137.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,750.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total transaction of $2,577,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,975,796.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,678 shares of company stock worth $11,593,479. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Anaplan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Anaplan by 8.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Anaplan by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.