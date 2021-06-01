Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Trims Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Target Price to $43.60

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $45.60 to $43.60 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on LI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Get Li Auto alerts:

NASDAQ LI traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $24.06. 278,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,157,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -152.88. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 518.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 11.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.