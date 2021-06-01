Citigroup (NYSE:C) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.07

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.07 and last traded at $79.62, with a volume of 211921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $165.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.33 and its 200-day moving average is $66.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

