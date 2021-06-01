Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.85

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.85 and traded as high as $24.81. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $24.69, with a volume of 31,228 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $395.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

In other news, Director Terry L. Lehman purchased 2,900 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,199 shares in the company, valued at $479,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,267 shares of company stock valued at $81,369. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

