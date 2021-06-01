Civitas (CIV) Trading Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Civitas has a market cap of $175,018.84 and approximately $16.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00028390 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000969 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001616 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002376 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,099,736 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

