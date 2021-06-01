CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.09 and last traded at $32.09. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.41.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46.

CK Infrastructure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CKISY)

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, and operates infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

