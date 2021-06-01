Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Purchased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.00% of Clarus worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,877,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in Clarus by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,684,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,344,000 after acquiring an additional 52,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after acquiring an additional 51,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Clarus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Clarus by 20.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 70,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clarus Co. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $633,735.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,650,341.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,724,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

