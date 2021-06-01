Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Gap Up to $23.69

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.69, but opened at $24.77. Clarus shares last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 569 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a market cap of $768.35 million, a PE ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $1,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at $62,591,598.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $633,735.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at $68,650,341.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 413.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Clarus by 48.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Clarus by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

