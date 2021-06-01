CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the April 29th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $570.14 million, a PE ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 5.03. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 97.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CleanSpark will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLSK. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 10th.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

