ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Stock Position Lowered by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,576 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 25,584 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 57,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 38,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CEM opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

