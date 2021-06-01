ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Update

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 163,100 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the April 29th total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised ClearOne from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 19,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $43,521.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,350,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,122,317.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,350,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,372,828.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 51,005 shares of company stock worth $116,201 in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearOne by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ClearOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ClearOne by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ClearOne by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

