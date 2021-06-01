Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Shares Down 4.8%

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) was down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.85. Approximately 2,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 125,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLNN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 12.97 and a current ratio of 13.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.08.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin bought 207,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $1,999,996.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,393 shares in the company, valued at $311,944.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNN. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter worth about $1,662,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter worth about $1,516,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

