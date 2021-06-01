CloakCoin Price Hits $0.83 on Top Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $3,433.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007359 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000772 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00056873 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00048900 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,651,753 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

