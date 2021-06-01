Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,508.68

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,508.68 ($19.71) and traded as high as GBX 1,652 ($21.58). Close Brothers Group shares last traded at GBX 1,641 ($21.44), with a volume of 248,634 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,164.40 ($15.21).

The company has a market cap of £2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 22.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,602.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,508.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a GBX 18 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

About Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

