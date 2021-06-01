Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Gap Up to $12.86

Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.86, but opened at $16.20. Cloudera shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 1,121,436 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $587,951.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,061.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $347,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,036 shares of company stock worth $1,573,066. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cloudera by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloudera by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 116,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

