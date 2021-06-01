CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Hits New 12-Month High at $221.60

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $221.60 and last traded at $217.16, with a volume of 3584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $218.76.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.34.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,500. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 609,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,566,000 after purchasing an additional 182,683 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of CME Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 161,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

