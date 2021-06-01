CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.77

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.77 and last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 27865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -858.00 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,502 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,215,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,763,000 after acquiring an additional 362,822 shares during the period. Bank of Italy increased its position in CNH Industrial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 19,374,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,744,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 157.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,221 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 50.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515,124 shares during the period. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.