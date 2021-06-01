Coastline Trust Co Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $506.06 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $547.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.53.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FICO. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total transaction of $7,283,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,862,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,508 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,317 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

