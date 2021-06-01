Coastline Trust Co Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,520 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $778,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 371,518 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of American Express by 372.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,118 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 39,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $559,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP opened at $160.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.49 and its 200 day moving average is $134.63. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $160.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

