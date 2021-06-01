Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,090 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 27.3% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 49.6% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 801,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,169,000 after acquiring an additional 265,790 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 674,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,875,000 after acquiring an additional 32,578 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 372.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 119,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after buying an additional 94,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $96.43 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $98.62. The company has a market capitalization of $150.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.59.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.