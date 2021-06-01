Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Hits New 52-Week High at $410.00

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $410.00 and last traded at $410.00, with a volume of 296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $404.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.89.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 43.83%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 37.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

