Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE: CCEP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/27/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

5/19/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

5/18/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

5/18/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/12/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

5/5/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.66. The company had a trading volume of 744,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.96. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $61.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

