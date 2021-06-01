Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,583.00

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,583 ($33.75) and last traded at GBX 2,581 ($33.72), with a volume of 42604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,569 ($33.56).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola HBC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,595 ($33.90).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £9.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,517.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a €0.64 ($0.75) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 2.14%. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.63%.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,332 ($30.47), for a total value of £66,345.40 ($86,680.69). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 951 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,062.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.