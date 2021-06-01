CoinPoker Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.15 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $21,996.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00082904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00020992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.63 or 0.01034785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,648.52 or 0.09971379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00092155 BTC.

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CHP is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

