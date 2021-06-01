Coldstack Hits Market Cap of $4.15 Million (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for $2.76 or 0.00007550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coldstack has traded up 46.4% against the U.S. dollar. Coldstack has a total market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $241,064.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00065012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.98 or 0.00293021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00189522 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.86 or 0.01054092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

