Collective Price Hits $1.70 on Exchanges (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, Collective has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Collective coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00004727 BTC on exchanges. Collective has a total market cap of $363,910.52 and approximately $277.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 86,534,171.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00149151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00082730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00020703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.38 or 0.01017720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.40 or 0.09867737 BTC.

About Collective

Collective (CRYPTO:CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 213,844 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

