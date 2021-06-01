Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.56

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 13906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 106.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC)

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.