Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,512 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,146 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 4.9% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after buying an additional 173,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 22,092,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,195,422,000 after buying an additional 442,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Comcast stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.15. 404,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,902,132. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $261.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.