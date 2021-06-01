Comcast (NYSE:CCZ) Trading Up 3.1%

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ)’s stock price was up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.75 and last traded at $69.75. Approximately 136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.65.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.3747 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.