Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 673,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.92% of Comerica worth $893,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Comerica by 61.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 242,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,430,000 after buying an additional 92,780 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 221.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Comerica by 13.0% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Comerica by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 317,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at $130,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

NYSE:CMA opened at $78.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

