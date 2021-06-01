Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.69%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,680. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

