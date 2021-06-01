Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,898 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Commercial Metals worth $11,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Commercial Metals by 590.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Commercial Metals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Commercial Metals by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMC opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $283.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,680. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

