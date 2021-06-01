Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.25

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 12634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

