Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,282 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day moving average is $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.76. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,149 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

