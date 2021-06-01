Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.62

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.62 and last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 34191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Community Health Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $6,434,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,910,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,216,000 after purchasing an additional 708,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 78,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

