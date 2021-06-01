Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFRUY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of CFRUY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,032. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

