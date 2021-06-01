Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.39

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.39 and last traded at $31.26, with a volume of 87702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.