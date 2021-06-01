Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.87

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 1592577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3997 per share. This is a boost from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 231.4% in the first quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,103,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 770,417 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 606,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after buying an additional 602,135 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter worth $3,390,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter worth $1,179,000.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

