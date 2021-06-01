Comparing Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) & William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) and William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Hills Bancorp and William Penn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hills Bancorp -106.72% 4.29% 0.39% William Penn Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Berkshire Hills Bancorp and William Penn Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hills Bancorp $476.09 million 3.03 -$533.02 million $0.60 46.88 William Penn Bancorp $7.62 million 6.65 $1.38 million N/A N/A

William Penn Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.4% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of William Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and William Penn Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hills Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 William Penn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential downside of 29.79%. Given Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Berkshire Hills Bancorp is more favorable than William Penn Bancorp.

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp beats William Penn Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides wealth management services comprising investment management, trust administration, and financial planning; and investment products, financial planning, and brokerage services. In addition, it offers electronic banking, commercial cash management, online banking, and mobile banking services; and debit cards and other electronic fee producing payment services to transaction account customers. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc., provides personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance; employee benefits insurance; and life, health, and financial services insurance products. It serves personal, commercial, not- profit, and municipal deposit customers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 130 full-service branches in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Central New Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; checking and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential real estate, commercial real estate, and commercial term loans, as well as commercial line of credit; home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans; small business administration loans; and CDARS. In addition, the company provides cash management, mobile deposit, debit cards, safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depository, ACH origination, notary public, wire transfers, and online and telephone banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, and government customers. As of March 24, 2021, it offered its services through thirteen full-service branch offices in Bucks County and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Burlington and Camden Counties in New Jersey. William Penn Bancorporation was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Bristol, Pennsylvania.

