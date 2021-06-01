Comparing BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) and Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vail Resorts and BIT Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vail Resorts $1.96 billion 6.82 $98.83 million $3.19 104.34 BIT Mining $3.34 million 100.19 -$34.21 million N/A N/A

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than BIT Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vail Resorts and BIT Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vail Resorts 0 10 6 0 2.38 BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vail Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $292.92, indicating a potential downside of 12.00%. Given Vail Resorts’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vail Resorts is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Vail Resorts and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vail Resorts -0.44% 0.03% 0.01% BIT Mining -437.50% -37.15% -28.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Vail Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Vail Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vail Resorts beats BIT Mining on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington. This segment also operates Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; and Perisher Ski Resort, and Falls Creek and Hotham Alpine Resort in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Afton Alps in Minnesota, Mount Brighton in Michigan, and Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin. Its resorts offer various winter and summer recreational activities, including skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, snowtubing, sightseeing, mountain biking, guided hiking, zip lines, challenge ropes courses, alpine slides and mountain coasters, children's activities, and other recreational activities; and ski and snowboard lessons, equipment rental and retail merchandise services, dining venues, private club operations, and other winter and summer recreational activities. This segment also leases its owned and leased commercial space to third party operators; and provides real estate brokerage services. The company's Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand, and other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates approximately 5,500 owned and managed hotel and condominium units. Its Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties in and around the company's resort communities. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.