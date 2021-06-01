Comparing MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) & Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get MVB Financial alerts:

43.0% of MVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of MVB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MVB Financial and Glen Burnie Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MVB Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

MVB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.84%. Given MVB Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MVB Financial is more favorable than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares MVB Financial and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MVB Financial 25.73% 19.39% 1.89% Glen Burnie Bancorp 13.90% 5.57% 0.47%

Volatility & Risk

MVB Financial has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. MVB Financial pays out 13.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MVB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Glen Burnie Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MVB Financial and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MVB Financial $172.29 million 2.87 $37.41 million $3.06 13.93 Glen Burnie Bancorp $14.68 million 2.37 $1.67 million N/A N/A

MVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Summary

MVB Financial beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. The company also provides debit cards; cashier's checks; safe deposit rental facilities; and non-deposit investment services, as well as automated teller machines, and internet and telephone banking services. The company operates 13 full-service banking branches; ten offices in West Virginia; and three in Virginia. MVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate, construction, land acquisition and development, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers ancillary products and services comprising safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as electronic banking services that include telephone banking, online banking, bill pay, card control, mobile app, merchant source capture, mobile deposit capture, Zelle, etc. Further, it provides treasury services, including wire transfer and ACH services, and debit cards. Additionally, the company engages in the business of acquiring, holding, and disposing of real property. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office and branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company also has a remote ATM located in Pasadena, Maryland. Glen Burnie Bancorp was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.